videoDetails

Starcast of 'The Kerala Story' gives strong message from platform of Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Ever since the release of the trailer of The Kerala Story, the film has been making headlines for its controversies. The Supreme Court has refused to ban it. The producer, director and actor of this film have a special conversation with Zee News.