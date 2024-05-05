Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746760
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
First Surat and Indore, then now Congress has suffered a big blow in Puri. Actually, Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty has refused to contest the elections from here, let us tell you that Sambit Patra is the BJP candidate from this seat.

All Videos

What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Play Icon03:45
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
Play Icon03:23
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes
Play Icon44:27
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes
Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
Play Icon04:44
Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim on Priyanka and Congress
Play Icon05:15
Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim on Priyanka and Congress

Trending Videos

What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
play icon3:45
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
play icon3:23
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes
play icon44:27
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes
Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
play icon4:44
Clash between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal
Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim on Priyanka and Congress
play icon5:15
Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim on Priyanka and Congress