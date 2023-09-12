trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661561
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Was there an agreement in the third meeting of INDIA Alliance held in Mumbai to defeat Modi as well as to eradicate Sanatan Dharma? Was it also on the agenda of INDIA Alliance to eradicate Sanatan from its roots? have to give? The question is because one of the partners of the alliance, i.e. a minister of DMK, Ponmudi, has said that this alliance has been formed only to destroy Sanatan. ...It is not surprising because earlier Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatan is like dengue and malaria, it has to be eradicated.. Then A Raja said that Sanatan is like HIV.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
play icon8:57
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
play icon5:34
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
From Kannauj’s ‘Ittar’ to Kashmir’s Saffron: Take a look at gifts given to G20 dignitaries
play icon2:14
From Kannauj’s ‘Ittar’ to Kashmir’s Saffron: Take a look at gifts given to G20 dignitaries
Dress of Parliament security personnel will also change, pink shirt with khaki colored pants
play icon6:32
Dress of Parliament security personnel will also change, pink shirt with khaki colored pants
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!
play icon4:7
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!

Trending Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
play icon8:57
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
play icon5:34
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
From Kannauj’s ‘Ittar’ to Kashmir’s Saffron: Take a look at gifts given to G20 dignitaries
play icon2:14
From Kannauj’s ‘Ittar’ to Kashmir’s Saffron: Take a look at gifts given to G20 dignitaries
Dress of Parliament security personnel will also change, pink shirt with khaki colored pants
play icon6:32
Dress of Parliament security personnel will also change, pink shirt with khaki colored pants
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!
play icon4:7
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad,dmk education minister ponmudy,s dmk education minister,Sanatan Dharm,mk stalin on sanatan dharma,udhayanidhi on sanatan dharma,udhayanidhi stalin remark on sanatana dharma,udhayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,udhyayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,Sanatana Dharma,Sanatan Dharma,sanatan dharma news,sanatan dharma controversy,K Ponmudy,bjp protest on udhayanidhi,udhayanidhi on bjp,udhayanidhi news today,K. Ponmudi,