Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Last Rites: Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's last rites will be performed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. There were riots and arson across Rajasthan in protest against the murder of Gogamedi. Gogamedi's funeral is today. Meanwhile, Karni Sena has given an ultimatum of 72 hours.
