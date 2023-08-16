trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649698
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu makes big remark on Himachal Floods

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Himachal Flood: Heavy rains have caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Roads and bridges have been washed away. The land beneath the rail track has disappeared. There is no electricity in most of the areas of the state. It is being told that the next 24-48 hours are very important. For the past several days, the highway from Mandi to Manali is closed at many places. Parts of the roads have been broken. In the last 72 hours, water flowing at high speed has washed away bridges, buildings and vehicles at many places. Now the comment of CM Sukhwinder Sukhu has come regarding this.

