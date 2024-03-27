Advertisement
Sunita Kejriwal's big attack before verdict

Sonam|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
High Court Verdict on Kejriwal: The hearing on Delhi CM Kejriwal has been completed in the High Court. Before the decision, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, has made a big attack. The decision on Kejriwal's petition will come at 4 o'clock. The arrest has been challenged in the petition. Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that there is an immediate need for the court's intervention in this matter. This is a case of violation of fundamental rights.

Viral Video: SP Anand Sharma Impresses People with Amazing Moves on
Viral Video: SP Anand Sharma Impresses People with Amazing Moves on "Balam Pichkari" Song
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery
Viral Video: Confusion At College Hostel As Student Poses As Girl Gets Caught
Viral Video: Confusion At College Hostel As Student Poses As Girl Gets Caught
SP to take strict action against Ruchi Veera
SP to take strict action against Ruchi Veera
Sunita Kejriwal holds press conference over Kejriwal Arrest
Sunita Kejriwal holds press conference over Kejriwal Arrest

