Sunita Kejriwal's big statement on ED action

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said that Arvind Kejriwal is being harassed. His health is not well. Dictatorship will not work. Let us tell you that after the hearing, Kejriwal has again been sent to ED remand.

