Supreme Court announces verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Supreme Court has announced its verdict on electoral bonds. Supreme Court has put a ban on electoral bonds. Supreme Court said that the election bond is a violation of the voter's rights. Along with this, SC has asked SBI to give information regarding each party's donation.

