Supreme Court Hearing on more than 20 petitions over Article 370 begins

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Supreme Court Hearing on Article 370: The hearing on Article 370 has started in the Supreme Court. This hearing is being done on 20 petitions filed against Article 370.

CJI DY Chandrachud makes big statement over Article 370 hearing
5:19
CJI DY Chandrachud makes big statement over Article 370 hearing
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab
2:35
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab
Tension in West Bengal underway amid Panchayat Election Results
1:19
Tension in West Bengal underway amid Panchayat Election Results
Crocodile seen in the streets of Ambala amid heavy rain, video goes viral
1:24
Crocodile seen in the streets of Ambala amid heavy rain, video goes viral
7 killed as bus fell in canal in Andhra Pradesh
0:56
7 killed as bus fell in canal in Andhra Pradesh

