हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Supreme Court of Pakistan: Imran Khan should be released immediately
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 11, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Pakistan was on fire after the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Now the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to release Imran Khan immediately.
×
All Videos
5:8
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 11, 2023
8:50
Baat Pate Ki: Is Imran Khan preparing to take revenge from Shahbaz government?
6:49
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan will be kept in guest house of Police Line of Islamabad
0:54
Massive Explosion In Milan Street, Several Vehicles On Fire
0:55
PTI Supporters Cheer As Supreme Court Orders To Release Imran Khan
Trending Videos
5:8
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 11, 2023
8:50
Baat Pate Ki: Is Imran Khan preparing to take revenge from Shahbaz government?
6:49
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan will be kept in guest house of Police Line of Islamabad
0:54
Massive Explosion In Milan Street, Several Vehicles On Fire
0:55
PTI Supporters Cheer As Supreme Court Orders To Release Imran Khan
imran khan arrest,imran khan arrest news,imran khan news,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan arrested news,imran khan live,imran khan arrested,imran khan today news,imran khan today,imran khan latest,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan pre arrest bail,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan court appearance,pakistan former prime minister,pakistan former prime minister arrested,pak former pm,pakistan former pm,pak ex pm,Breaking News,