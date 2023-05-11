NewsVideos
Supreme Court of Pakistan: Imran Khan should be released immediately

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Pakistan was on fire after the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Now the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to release Imran Khan immediately.

