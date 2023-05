videoDetails

Supreme Court to hold hearing on 52 page report of Gyanvapi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Shivling in Gyanvapi Masjid: Hearing will be held in the Supreme Court today on the survey of the entire campus of Gyanvapi. The Muslim side has filed a petition regarding this. The question of the lawyer of the Hindu side is that why the Muslim side is afraid of the scientific survey.