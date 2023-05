videoDetails

Supreme Court to hold hearing on 'The Kerala Story' today, petition challenges ban in 2 states

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Supreme Court to hold hearing on the film 'The Kerala Story' today. During this, hearing will be held on the challenge in the petition to ban the film in two states. Watch this report for more details on the same.