trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658046
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Surat Viral Video: After clash between two groups, driver ran vehicle over people

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Surat Viral Video: One such CCTV video has surfaced from Surat, Gujarat. You will be surprised to see this. After a clash between two groups, the driver of a pick-up vehicle ran over people.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
play icon2:20
PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
play icon1:6
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
play icon2:12
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
play icon0:58
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
‘Khalnayak’ team reunites in Mumbai to celebrate 30 years of movie
play icon2:48
‘Khalnayak’ team reunites in Mumbai to celebrate 30 years of movie

Trending Videos

PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
play icon2:20
PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
play icon1:6
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
play icon2:12
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
play icon0:58
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
‘Khalnayak’ team reunites in Mumbai to celebrate 30 years of movie
play icon2:48
‘Khalnayak’ team reunites in Mumbai to celebrate 30 years of movie
Viral video,Surat,surat viral video,viral video surat,Viral Videos,surat news,gujarat viral video,surat viral,Video viral,latest viral video,Viral news,surat auto viral video,surat murder viral video,surat bus fire viral video,surat lady don viral video,viral reels video in surat,surat city bus viral video,surat bjp leader viral video,surat bike stunt viral video,Viral,Surat police,famous tiktoker in surat viral video,