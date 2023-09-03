trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657379
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
About 24 hours after the launch of Mission Aditya L1, ISRO has successfully completed its orbit raising operation. Mission Aditya L1 reaches Earth's orbit of 245km x 22459km
