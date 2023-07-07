trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632152
Sushil Modi sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected the petition filed to stay the sentence awarded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After the decision of the High Court, Sushil Modi said that Rahul Gandhi should speak carefully.
