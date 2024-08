videoDetails

Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to Ministry of Home Affairs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari letter to MHA: BJP has expressed objection to the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shuvendu Adhikari has written a letter to the Home Ministry. Along with this, Shuvendu Adhikari has called Kolkata bandh today. Along with this, an application has been made demanding deployment of CAPF in the hospital.