Swami Ramdev big statement on Patanjali misleading advertisement issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Swami Ramdev held a press conference on Patanjali's misleading advertisement issue. He said that an attempt is being made to spread this false propaganda. We respect the law of the country and the Supreme Court. If we are liars then we even accept the death penalty.
