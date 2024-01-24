trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713582
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taak Thok Ke: 'Congress's yatra is not against BJP...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in debate

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: To defeat the NDA, the opposition had formed the 'India' alliance. However, the parties within this alliance have clashed over seat-sharing. Mamata Banerjee has announced that her party will contest elections independently in West Bengal. Simultaneously, the Aam Aadmi Party has surprised the Congress. CM Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that his party will contest elections on all seats in Punjab. Watch the intense debate on this matter.

All Videos

Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
Play Icon0:56
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
Play Icon0:46
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
Play Icon8:50
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
Play Icon8:44
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
Play Icon1:49
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda

Trending Videos

Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
play icon0:56
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
play icon0:46
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
play icon8:50
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
play icon8:44
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
play icon1:49
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda