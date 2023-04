videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson called Hindus terrorists, anchor publicly scolded

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

There was tremendous violence on Ram Navami in West Bengal. After which the Mamta government came under the target of the BJP. Now Mamta Banerjee has expressed the possibility of riots on Hanuman Jayanti. In Taal Thok Ke show, AIMIM spokesperson called the Hindus taking out the procession as terrorists. After which what anchor Deepak Chaurasia did....watch the video.