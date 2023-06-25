NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Akhilesh Pratap Singh said – Even after 9 years of Modi, the government has nothing to tell

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: BJP is celebrating the 48th anniversary of Emergency in the country. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed public meeting in Agra and CM Yogi in Noida. At the same time, Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh hit back at the BJP and said that after 9 years of Modi, there is nothing to tell on the government. He further said that respected Modiji has become a symbol of hatred. Whoever disagrees with them, they call him a terrorist, Pakistani, Naxal and put him in jail.

Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English
play icon1:25
Wagner Group Chief Moves To Belarus Under The Deal To End The Crisis | Zee News English
Prime Minister Modi given Egypt's highest Order of the Nayal honor
play icon4:10
Prime Minister Modi given Egypt's highest Order of the Nayal honor
Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson said - I am ashamed when these people are tweeting about Emergency
play icon5:23
Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson said - I am ashamed when these people are tweeting about Emergency
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt

