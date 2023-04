videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Anchor Deepak Chaurasia askes a sharp question from Muslim scholar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Kolkata High Court asked West Bengal government, what are the preparations on Hanuman Jayanti? After this, the court reprimanded and said that if Bengal is not able to handle your police, then seek the help of paramilitary force from the Center. In the show Taal Thok Ke, anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked a sharp question to a Muslim scholar.