Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755751
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Big challenges of Modi 3.0

Sonam|Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: After the election results of 2024, now NDA government is going to be formed in the country. Preparations for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony have started. PM Narendra Modi can take oath as PM on June 8. NDA allies Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu have made it clear that their full support is with the NDA government being formed under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have definitely put many demands. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

The biggest reason for BJP's defeat in Ayodhya
Play Icon06:20
The biggest reason for BJP's defeat in Ayodhya
Who is responsible for BJP's defeat in UP?
Play Icon04:32
Who is responsible for BJP's defeat in UP?
What did the people of Ayodhya say on BJP's defeat?
Play Icon07:15
What did the people of Ayodhya say on BJP's defeat?
How was the condition of the stock market today?
Play Icon02:14
How was the condition of the stock market today?
BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU
Play Icon02:54
BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU

Trending Videos

The biggest reason for BJP's defeat in Ayodhya
play icon6:20
The biggest reason for BJP's defeat in Ayodhya
Who is responsible for BJP's defeat in UP?
play icon4:32
Who is responsible for BJP's defeat in UP?
What did the people of Ayodhya say on BJP's defeat?
play icon7:15
What did the people of Ayodhya say on BJP's defeat?
How was the condition of the stock market today?
play icon2:14
How was the condition of the stock market today?
BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU
play icon2:54
BJP will not bow down to unnecessary demands of JDU