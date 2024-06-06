videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Big challenges of Modi 3.0

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: After the election results of 2024, now NDA government is going to be formed in the country. Preparations for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony have started. PM Narendra Modi can take oath as PM on June 8. NDA allies Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu have made it clear that their full support is with the NDA government being formed under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have definitely put many demands. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.