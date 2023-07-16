trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636388
Taal Thok Ke: Big gap in Bengaluru fighting with Patna!

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
The elections of 2024 may be 7 to 8 months away… But political parties have started practicing on their own pitches… Two political teams are visible in front, on one side is the NDA i.e. BJP and its allies. There are about 30 parties. On the other hand, around 24 parties including Congress-JDU-TMC Samajwadi Party are being told together. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.
