Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Mamata Banerjee turned democracy into mourning in Bengal

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the country is not taking the name of stopping due to the violence in Bengal elections. BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that Mamata Banerjee has turned democracy in Bengal into a dictatorship, Bengal police behaved like TMC goons during elections.
