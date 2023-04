videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi targets CM Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

There has been a political uproar over the violence in Maharashtra, Bihar to Bengal. Before the 2024 elections, politics has intensified on this. BJP spokesperson said, does Nitish Kumar have the courage to shoot or lathi on the rioters?