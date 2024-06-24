videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Constitution'... Opposition's new 'plan'?

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Modi 3 Point O Today was the first day of the Parliament session. It was expected that everything would be handled peacefully. Because on the first and second day there is only the oath ceremony of all the MPs. In such a situation, it was believed that the oath taking process would be done peacefully. The beginning seemed peaceful. When Prime Minister Modi addressed outside the House, he appealed to all the MPs to cooperate in running the House and also advised that there should be work in the House and not disruption and uproar. But during this time he strongly attacked the Congress regarding the Emergency. Let us tell you that yesterday i.e. on 25 June, Emergency was imposed in the Congress rule in the year 1975.