NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Country overwhelmed, the opposition saw coffins in Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
RJD had already distanced itself from the inauguration of the new Parliament House. But on today's historic and auspicious occasion, RJD has compared the Parliament to a coffin. Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal has tweeted the photo of the new parliament building and the coffin. Wrote in the caption of the tweet, what is this?

All Videos

IPL Final 2023: CSK's 'yellow storm' at Ahmedabad Stadium...Gujarat will turn the game!
6:36
IPL Final 2023: CSK's 'yellow storm' at Ahmedabad Stadium...Gujarat will turn the game!
Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson told the inauguration of the new parliament as a dark chapter
8:57
Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson told the inauguration of the new parliament as a dark chapter
After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'
3:46
After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'
Bihar BJP President gives befitting reply to RJD on comparing New Parliament Building to a coffin
2:31
Bihar BJP President gives befitting reply to RJD on comparing New Parliament Building to a coffin
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras
5:21
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras

Trending Videos

6:36
IPL Final 2023: CSK's 'yellow storm' at Ahmedabad Stadium...Gujarat will turn the game!
8:57
Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson told the inauguration of the new parliament as a dark chapter
3:46
After Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi bows down to 'Sengol'
2:31
Bihar BJP President gives befitting reply to RJD on comparing New Parliament Building to a coffin
5:21
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras
Taal thok ke,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,New Parliament Building Inauguration,modi new parliament building,new parliament building india update,new parliament building delhi,new parliament of india,new parliament building update,new parliament india,new parliament building cost,Parliament building,inauguration of new parliament building,rjd compares new parliament with coffin,