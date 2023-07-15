trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635656
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Delhi's politics 'drown', the capital..why water-water. delhi flood update

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Due to rising water level of Yamuna in Delhi, there is flood situation. At the same time, the Delhi government and the central government are seen fighting over the floods in Delhi. Saurabh Bhardwaj, a minister in the AAP government and the lieutenant governor, got into an argument over the Delhi Flood. LG said that this is not the time to blame anyone, not for teamwork.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
play icon4:45
PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France
play icon10:18
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
play icon3:36
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
play icon5:42
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
play icon9:31
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
play icon4:45
PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France
play icon10:18
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
play icon3:36
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
play icon5:42
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
play icon9:31
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
LG of New Delhi,delhi flood 2023,Delhi Flood news,delhi flood alert,Delhi rain,Delhi Flood news,Delhi floods,Zee News,Delhi floods,Delhi flood,flood in delhi,delhi rain news,delhi rain today,delhi flood alert,Delhi rains,Arvind Kejriwal,yamuna water level delhi,ddma meeting today,LG VK Saxena,delhi yamuna flood,Delhi Weather,DDMA,Delhi rain,Delhi News,yamuna flood delhi,Rain In Delhi,Delhi weather news,Delhi NCR rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,Delhi Flood news,delhi heavy rain,Delhi NCR weather,yamuna flood in delhi,rains in Delhi,Delhi Weather Update,rain in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi today,delhi rain flood,floods in delhi,yamuna river in delhi today,