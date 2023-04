videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: End of 'Jungle Raj' after Yogi ji's arrival in 2017 - BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Starting the campaign for civic elections in UP today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that now there is no one in UP to shed tears for such criminals. In Taal Thok Ke show, BJP spokesperson said that there was jungle raj during SP's rule. After the arrival of Yogi ji in 2017, auspicious happened in the same forest.