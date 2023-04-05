videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Hanuman Jayanti, Union Home Ministry issues advisory for states

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

There were riots in many areas of the country on Ram Navami and the procession was pelted with stones. Now tomorrow, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory for the states. Kolkata High Court asked West Bengal government, what are the preparations on Hanuman Jayanti? After this, the court reprimanded and said that if Bengal is not able to handle your police, then seek the help of paramilitary force from the Center. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.