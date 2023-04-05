NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Hanuman Jayanti, Union Home Ministry issues advisory for states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
There were riots in many areas of the country on Ram Navami and the procession was pelted with stones. Now tomorrow, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory for the states. Kolkata High Court asked West Bengal government, what are the preparations on Hanuman Jayanti? After this, the court reprimanded and said that if Bengal is not able to handle your police, then seek the help of paramilitary force from the Center. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

All Videos

Top 25: Police on alert mode on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's 'Jahangirpuri'
2:59
Top 25: Police on alert mode on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's 'Jahangirpuri'
IPL Highlights Watch Video: Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson's teams will clash at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
11:18
IPL Highlights Watch Video: Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson's teams will clash at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
Deshhit: Another mistake of China-Pakistan!
3:0
Deshhit: Another mistake of China-Pakistan!
Deshhit: OIC's poisonous statement!
5:16
Deshhit: OIC's poisonous statement!
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor Deepak Chaurasia askes a sharp question from Muslim scholar
8:55
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor Deepak Chaurasia askes a sharp question from Muslim scholar

Trending Videos

2:59
Top 25: Police on alert mode on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's 'Jahangirpuri'
11:18
IPL Highlights Watch Video: Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson's teams will clash at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
3:0
Deshhit: Another mistake of China-Pakistan!
5:16
Deshhit: OIC's poisonous statement!
8:55
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor Deepak Chaurasia askes a sharp question from Muslim scholar
Taal thok ke,hanuman jayanti 2023,Hanuman Jayanti,hanuman jayanti kab hai,hanuman jayanti 2023 date,Hanuman Chalisa,hanuman jayanti special,hanuman jayanti songs,hanuman jayanti puja vidhi,hanuman jayanti 2023 date and time,Hanuman Jayanti 2022,hanuman jayanti status,2023 hanuman jayanti date,2023 hanuman jayanti,hanuman jayanti in 2023,hanuman jayanti kis din hai,hanuman jayanti kab hai 2023,hanuman jayanti pooja vidhanam,Hanuman,hanuman jayanthi,