Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After the riots in Bahraich, it is now the turn of action. Which has 3 points. First, 89 rioters have been arrested. Out of which 26 have been caught today, second, two main accused have also been encountered and now it is the turn of the third action i.e. bulldozer action. Yesterday, notices have been pasted on the houses of 23 riot accused. The 72-hour period is ending tomorrow. The government has said in the notice that if a house has been built within 60 feet from the main road, then remove your encroachment. After the notice is pasted, it is being considered certain that bulldozers can run in Bahraich anytime after October 21. A notice has been put up on the house of Hamid, the main accused in the murder of Ram Gopal. Those who have received the notice are removing the encroachment themselves. People who do not have papers also know that this is illegal, then why is the opposition raising questions on the notice? Out of the 23 people who have been given notice, 20 are Muslims and 3 are Hindus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the Bahraich incident with senior officials today, while Akhilesh Yadav is questioning the UP government while standing in Maharashtra. Akhilesh is calling the encounter a murder. The opposition is accusing the action from a religious angle.