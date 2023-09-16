trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663341
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I.A. 'Confused' on Sanatan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav once again gave a controversial statement on Shri Ramcharitmanas, this time he compared Manas Granth to potassium cyanide... The special thing is that he made this statement in a program organized in the honor of Hindi on Hindi Day. ..His opponents are saying that while respecting Hindi, the Minister insulted Shri Ramcharitmanas...when the statement on Manas came...it also brought political turmoil...BJP used it as an attack on Hindu faith for votes. Told, BJP leader Sambit Patra even challenged Nitish Kumar on his statement as Education Minister.
