Taal Thok Ke: If this is a 'storm' then we are a 'rock'! , Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction In Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Biparjoy storm is now going to hit Gujarat in a few hours. It can hit the coast of Kutch and Saurashtra between 6 pm and 8 pm. According to the Meteorological Department, this collision of the storm can happen at a speed of 165 kilometers per hour. Due to this, 2 to 3 feet high waves can rise in the sea. The team of Zee News is firmly standing at the site of the storm. Watch the live coverage related to Biparjoy today in Taal Thok Ke.

Google Lens Gets New Update, Can Identify Skin Problems With DermAssist
play icon1:11
Google Lens Gets New Update, Can Identify Skin Problems With DermAssist
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!
play icon14:22
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
play icon3:55
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
play icon22:48
Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
play icon9:33
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?

