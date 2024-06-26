videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress alone on the issue of emergency?

| Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The spirit of emergency woke up again in the Lok Sabha today and when it woke up, a rift was seen in the INDIA alliance, which claimed to be united against the NDA. Actually, the MPs associated with the India alliance are cornering the BJP on the issue of the Constitution. While the MPs associated with the NDA are attacking the Congress over the Emergency. Meanwhile, after being elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla also moved a motion in the House on the Emergency. As soon as he moved the censure motion, an uproar started in the House. Sloganeering started between the MPs of the ruling and opposition parties. Congress MPs strongly opposed this motion. But the Congress's allies in the India alliance, Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD and Left, stayed away from this protest. When the Congress MPs reached near the Speaker's chair to protest. During this time also the MPs of the Congress's allies remained silent. But when the Speaker observed silence in memory of those who lost their lives during the Emergency, these MPs stood up to pay tribute. Amidst the huge uproar, the Speaker addressed the House and condemned the decision to impose Emergency in the country in 1975. And calling it a black chapter in Indian history, he levelled serious allegations against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of imposing dictatorship, insulting the constitution and democracy, crushing democratic values ​​and stifling freedom of expression. So did the opposition disintegrate due to Modi's masterstroke on the Emergency? Did Rahul get trapped in a political maze as soon as he became the LOP?