Taal Thok Ke: Is Farooq Comparing CM Yogi with Yunus?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

Farooq Abdullah’s controversial statement about the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has sparked a heated debate. When asked about the issue, he claimed to have no knowledge of it and suggested asking Prime Minister Modi instead. Additionally, Farooq shocked many by comparing Bangladesh’s acting PM Mohammad Yunus to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, raising questions about his perspective and intentions.