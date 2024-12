videoDetails

Rajneeti: Is Sonia Gandhi Linked to Soros?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

The winter session of Parliament has witnessed high drama as the BJP shifted the focus from the Adani issue to alleged connections between Congress and George Soros. While Congress has been targeting the BJP over Adani, the ruling party has countered by highlighting Soros’ influence and questioning his ties with Sonia Gandhi. This new angle has added fuel to the ongoing political storm.