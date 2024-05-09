Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Is Navneet Rana's 'challenge' electoral?

Sonam|Updated: May 09, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Taal Thok Ke: Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP from Amravati, Maharashtra Navneet Kaur Rana gave a statement on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin. Navneet Rana has commented on Akbaruddin Owaisi's old statement about 15 minutes police. On which Asaduddin Owaisi also hit back

