Taal Thok Ke: 'Like it happened at the time of Ramlala..the same will happen in Gyanvapi'

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Case: The Varanasi court will give its verdict in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case in a short while. Today the court of the District Judge of Varanasi is going to give an important verdict. The decision will come on the petition of the Hindu side, in which ASI investigation has been demanded of the entire campus except Wazu Khana.
At one time we had performed Jalabhishek inside the 'Masjid'
At one time we had performed Jalabhishek inside the 'Masjid'
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
