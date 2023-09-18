trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664129
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The meeting of the first day of the special session of Parliament was held in the old building of Parliament. During this, PM Modi addressed the nation and remembered the old Prime Ministers. During this, opposition leaders also gave their address. PM Modi said that before going to the new House, this is an opportunity to move forward by remembering those inspiring moments and important moments of history. We are all bidding farewell to this historical building. Before independence, this house used to be the place of council.
