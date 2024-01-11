videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project

| Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 08:14 PM IST

aal Thok Ke: Congress issued a statement yesterday saying that Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhirranjan Chaudhary, all three will not go to Ayodhya on January 22. Reason given- Because this is a program of BJP-RSS. Because this is BJP's election event, its project. Because the temple is still incomplete. But Congress had no idea that utensils would burst in the house itself. Many leaders like Arjun Modhwadia, Pramod Krishnam said that this is like hitting an ax in the leg. I didn't want to go, I wasn't going, what was the need for so much singing and playing? Some colleagues also said that beating the drum of boycott should not become too heavy? And this is what happened. Now BJP is saying by beating the drums that this is not a boycott of the inauguration of the temple, it is an insult to Lord Ram. It is being said that Congress was not only anti-India in opposing Modi, but now it has become anti-God. Ram is sharing the entire horoscope of Congress facing hurdles on social media. Perhaps Congress has also realized what has happened to it.