Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Devendra Fadnavis Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Maharashtra elections are now openly Hindu-Muslim. The real election issues have been left behind. Now direct polarization and appeasement is happening. Because Muslims and their organizations are openly appealing to vote for Aghadi candidates against BJP. Not only this, but letters and fatwas are being issued for this. BJP is making this an issue. Today, the way Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has surrounded Mahavikas Aghadi for Muslim votes, the attitude of BJP has become clear. Fadnavis has said that the MVA people are licking the feet of Ulemas and Maulanas to win the elections. They are accepting their illegal demands because the Aghadi has accepted a demand of the Ulema Board in which the Ulema are saying that the cases against Muslims should be withdrawn in all the riots that have happened from 2012 to 2024.