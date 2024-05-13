Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Varansi Roadshow before Nomination

Sonam|Updated: May 13, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is taking place today. Meanwhile, PM Modi is on Kashi tour today. Tomorrow the Prime Minister will file nomination from his parliamentary seat. Today he is doing a grand road show before nomination. The question being raised is whether PM Modi has kept the promises he had made till now? Watch the vigorous debate on this issue in Tal Thok Ke...

