Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal MP Barq Statement

|Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
The judicial commission's investigation has begun regarding the Sambhal violence...but the politics is not coming to an end...Samajwadi Party is openly instigating Muslims in an attempt to corner BJP...SP MLA who reached Sambhal directly declared that Muslims are always ready to be martyred in the name of the mosque...Not only the MLA but Sambhal MP Bark also said that if the mosque is snatched, we will not tolerate it...Samajwadi Party is creating an atmosphere in UP while Owaisi is instigating Muslims from Maharashtra...He is talking about dying a thousand times in the name of mosque and waqf...On the other hand, Congress leaders were also adamant on going to Sambhal, the administration stopped it and the police issued a notice to the UP Congress President...Now the question arises that the survey in Sambhal was done on the orders of the court...then who instigated the stone pelting...could the crowd not wait for the survey and the decision from the court and today those who are instigating the stone pelters and Muslims in the name of the mosque, why are they not appealing to the constitution and law Yes... SP has started calling the court's decision as BJP's agenda and for this it is also preparing the agenda for the 2027 elections.

