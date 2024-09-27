videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Protest against the statue of Rani Laxmibai at Idgah Mosque in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Should anyone have any objection to the respect of those who have given the supreme sacrifice for the country. We are talking about Rani Laxmibai. Whose statue is to be installed near the Idgah Mosque in Sadar Bazar in Delhi. Earlier, the Idgah Committee opposed the installation of the statue and said that this is our land. And no one's statue can be installed here. But the Delhi High Court not only dismissed the case but also reprimanded and asked for an apology. That after all, the statue of a freedom fighter. The pride of the country. Why is the statue being seen through religious glasses. You should apologize for this. The matter was settled. And now the work of making the statue had also started on DDA land in front of Idgah. But suddenly an MCD officer comes and stops the work. But nobody knows why and on whose orders. So who is the one who does not want the statue of Rani Lakshmibai to be made. Yesterday also a big rumour spread about the statue. The police had to act very cautiously around Idgah Mosque. Is there politics behind this or some fear? There is a lot of politics going on on this. From BJP to Aam Aadmi Party, everyone is face to face on this. What is the objection, who is doing what.