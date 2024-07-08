Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps in Manipur

Sonam|Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today's debate is on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Manipur tour. After becoming the leader of the opposition, Rahul is trying to play on the front foot and political experts are considering his Manipur tour as a part of this strategy. After the violence broke out in Manipur, Rahul visited the state for the third time today. During this, he visited the relief camps of Jiribar, Churachandpur and Bishnupur. Where he met the people living in the relief camps. He enquired about their well-being. But politics on Rahul's Manipur tour started when Congress targeted PM Modi over this. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh taunted that the non-organic Prime Minister is going to Moscow, while the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is going to Manipur. He alleged that the PM does not have even a few hours of time for Manipur.

