Taal Thok Ke: Row over BJP poster portraying Rahul as 'new age Ravan'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Recently, BJP had released a poster attacking Rahul Gandhi. BJP released the poster calling Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravana'. BJP posted this on social media platform.
