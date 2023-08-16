trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649850
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Ajit faction said - Sharad ji is a big leader, the decision he will take will be in the interest of the country

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: There is a stir in the MVA at this time. The reason for the uproar is the confusion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Ever since Ajit Pawar, along with big leaders, has parted ways with Sharad Pawar, since then all such news is coming out which has created confusion in the MVA. Today on this issue in Taal Thok Ke, the spokesperson of Ajit group Brijmohan Srivastava said that Sharad ji is a big leader, the decision he will take will be in the interest of the country.

