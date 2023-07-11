NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson accused the opposition of violence – 19 of our workers were killed

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the country is not taking the name of stopping due to the violence in Bengal elections. Accusing the opposition of violence, TMC spokesperson Jui Biswas said that 19 of our workers were killed, the opposition is only making claims

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Mamata Banerjee turned democracy into mourning in Bengal
9:33
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Mamata Banerjee turned democracy into mourning in Bengal
Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Refuses To Shake Umpire's Hand After Controversial Docked Point
1:44
Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Refuses To Shake Umpire's Hand After Controversial Docked Point
Iranian women allowed to watch football match after FIFA pressure
1:42
Iranian women allowed to watch football match after FIFA pressure
Small plane crashes into hangar in southern California, pilot safely evacuated
1:55
Small plane crashes into hangar in southern California, pilot safely evacuated
Pakistani Seema Haider said on Zee News – Long live India, long live it was and always will be
2:46
Pakistani Seema Haider said on Zee News – Long live India, long live it was and always will be

Trending Videos

9:33
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Mamata Banerjee turned democracy into mourning in Bengal
1:44
Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Refuses To Shake Umpire's Hand After Controversial Docked Point
1:42
Iranian women allowed to watch football match after FIFA pressure
1:55
Small plane crashes into hangar in southern California, pilot safely evacuated
2:46
Pakistani Seema Haider said on Zee News – Long live India, long live it was and always will be
Taal thok ke,Mamta Banerjee,Bengal violence,Zee News,mamata on bengal violence,Bengal violence,West Bengal Violence,bengal violence 2023,bengal violence news,mamta on bengal panchayat violence,west bengal violence news,west bengal violence today,bengal panchayat violence,bengal clashes,mamata banerjee on bengal clashes,Bengal news,West Bengal news,bengal panchayat news,clashes in bengal,latest bengal news,West Bengal panchayat election,bengal panchayat election,West Bengal,West Bengal panchayat polls,