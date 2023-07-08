trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632735
Taal Thok ke: TMC spokesperson said – Violence is happening where BJP is strong

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: After the death of many people in the violence in the panchayat elections of Bengal, the Mamta government is surrounded. In Taal Thok Ke, TMC spokesperson Manojit Mandal said that violence in Bengal is happening where BJP is strong.
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
violence in panchayat election voting in Bengal, 14 people died so far
 violence in panchayat election voting in Bengal, 14 people died so far
