videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: West Bengal sees violence, reported in some district

Sonam | Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:36 AM IST

BJP candidate Prannath Tudu's car was attacked during voting in Jhargram Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Bricks were thrown. Central forces were also allegedly assaulted. Two security personnel were injured in the attack on Prannath Tudu's car in Gadbeta. His head is injured. He has been admitted to the hospital, while Trinamool alleges that BJP is spreading unrest in the area.Watch our special program 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today on this issue.